MEP Peter Agius urges EU to enforce environmental standards in Malta

MEP Peter Agius has urged the European Commission to take firmer action to ensure that Malta meets EU environmental standards, highlighting ongoing issues such as sewage spills, air pollution, and controversial waste management projects.

Agius raised these concerns during a meeting with European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and the Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, in Strasbourg. He described a growing sense of frustration among Maltese and Gozitan residents over the degradation of their environment and the lack of enforcement by national authorities.

“The people of Malta and Gozo deserve to enjoy the same environmental rights and protections as every other EU citizen,” Agius said. “It is unacceptable that we must rely on legal action from Brussels to gain access to clean seas and a safe, healthy environment.”

Roswall acknowledged that the European Commission is already pursuing legal action against Malta over untreated sewage discharges and confirmed that the issue remains a priority. She stressed that the Commission intervenes when member states fail to uphold EU directives, particularly where public health is at risk.

Roswall also referred to the EU’s new Water Resilience Strategy, which is aimed at helping countries like Malta adapt to environmental challenges. “It’s not just about following rules; it’s about protecting people’s health and future,” she said.

Agius also raised concerns over a planned multi-million euro waste incinerator in Magħtab. While Roswall acknowledged that incinerators can be part of sustainable waste strategies, she emphasised that they should be a last resort, following comprehensive efforts in recycling and reuse.

Agius called for technical input from the Commission to ensure the incinerator meets the highest environmental and health standards.

The MEP also referred to a new government tender for a manure treatment facility in Magħtab, expected to process 300,000 tonnes of waste annually. He stressed that farmers should be seen as partners in sustainability, not as burden-bearers.

Roswall said the EU is willing to offer technical assistance and funding to support sustainable solutions in Malta. Agius welcomed the Commissioner’s openness but called for urgent follow-through. “The well-being of our citizens, our children, and our natural heritage is at stake. Europe can do more by ensuring that our high standards in our laws become effective rights for citizens by helping us build a cleaner, fairer, more sustainable future.”