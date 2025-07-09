Arborist told PA a development would be uprooting protected trees, they told him to get a lawyer

Jonathan Henwood, a respected arborist, academic and environmental consultant, has informed the Planning Authority about the presence of protected trees on a green space in Lija where a permit has been issued.

The permit in question was issued last year for the construction of six new villas with pools.

The presence of these trees was not signalled in the documentation presented prior to the issue of the permit.

Works on the permit have still to commence although excavation works have been given the go ahead by the authorities.

The field in question lies in a corner site between Transfiguration Avenue and Triq il-Kbira, the main road connecting Lija to Mosta and includes the indigenous Celtis australis known as Bagular in Maltese and Nettle tree in English.

The tree is listed under the First Schedule of the Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations.

A block plan presented to the Planning Authority (PA) in December 2023 had only referred to the presence of Almond trees, Bamboo, Olive trees and Prickly Pears - none of which are protected.

Based on this information the case officer concluded that the “tees found in the area in question are not protected […] and thus, there is no objection for their uprooting.”

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) was not consulted on the proposed development.

After Henwood’s report, the PA wrote back to him to tell him that if he believes the permission was issued on the basis of false information submitted to the authority, he should contact an architect or lawyer to ask for a ‘modification or revocation of permission’ at a personal cost of €500 which is refundable if the request is justified.

In a Facebook post, Henwood replied telling the PA that since they now have all the evidence about the case, they should commence the process of revocation themselves.

“No need to add more bureaucracy and waste time while development is ongoing”, Henwood said.

The development proposed by Keith Attard Portughes’s ICI Ltd was approved on the basis of plans submitted by architect Maurizio Ascione.

The development was approved because it conforms to the designation of the site as a residential priority area in the local plan.

During the processing of the application the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had also expressed concerns about the presence of an old farm building on the same site, but while “understanding” these concerns, the case officer insisted that the “established development plan for the area should not be disturbed”.

MaltaToday is awaiting replies from the Planning Authority and the Environment and Resources Authority on the case.