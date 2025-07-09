After multiple PN requests, Permanent Committee on Health set to meet after more than 20 months

Parliament’s Health Committee will be convening again after more than 20 months following requests by Opposition MPs.

The last time the Permanent Committee on Health met was in October 2023. Since then, no sessions have been held, leading to what the Nationalist Party (PN) described as an “alarming silence” on key issues affecting Malta’s healthcare system.

Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Mental Health Ian Vassallo, together with Shadow Health Minister Adrian Delia, formally raised the matter in recent days, submitting a complaint to the Speaker of the House to highlight the prolonged inactivity of the committee.

In a statement, the PN announced Farrugia upheld the complaint and urged the committee’s chairperson, Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, to make every effort to ensure the committee convenes and addresses its mandate.

Vassallo, who sits on the committee along with Delia, said that since 16 October 2023, the Opposition had made multiple requests for the committee to reconvene, but he claimed were repeatedly ignored.

The PN emphasised the importance of the committee meeting regularly, particularly in light of “pressing issues in the national health sector.” It noted that healthcare professionals had also called for the committee to meet to discuss specific challenges in their field.

“The PN believes in open dialogue,” the party said in a statement. “That is the only way we can work towards a better healthcare system that serves the Maltese and Gozitan people effectively.”

Among the urgent topics the PN is calling to place on the committee’s agenda are the state of mental health services, the condition of public hospitals, and various agreements signed by the Minister for Health.