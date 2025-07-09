‘Insurance for public service workers’: Parliament begins discussing bill protecting civil servants

Parliament on Wednesday started discussing a bill aimed at giving civil servants legal protection when carrying out their duties.

Bill 137 seeks to address the lack of comprehensive legal regime in the law, which Prime Minister Robert Abela argued leaves public officials exposed to personal liability and can lead to over-cautious decision-making within the public administration.

Under the new law, the state will assume civil liability and pay damages ordered by a court or tribunal for acts performed in the exercise of a public function, including associated legal costs. This also extends to precautionary acts, such as sequestration, until a final judgment is issued.

Addressing the House, the PM said the idea to table the bill stemmed from government having to react to a strategic campaign by the Nationalist Party and its allies to cripple the public service.

Abela cited judicial protests filed against the Attorney General, the Armed Forces of Malta, and the State Advocate as an example of this targeting of individuals.

“These are situations which should not happen in a democracy. They do this to stall the government and civil service’s work,” he told the House. “Those who were working in good faith were being targeted.”

The PM insisted the law will not be protecting those who are not working in good faith, and anyone who is determined to be breaking the law intentionally or carelessly will not be allowed the state’s protection.

Abela pointed out that doctors working in the national health service already have similar legal protection, also saying similar protections for workers in the private sector already exist through indemnity and insurance coverage.

“These are realities which exist,” he said.

He concluded by saying the public service workers will be protected from blackmailing, and genuine cases will receive the protection by the law.

Opposition welcomes Bill 137

Addressing parliament, Opposition spokesperson for justice Karol Aquilina said the Opposition would be voting in favour of the bill.

He said it agrees with giving government workers from being used for malicious intentions. Aquilina also stated the bill would be crystalising into law a common practice used by subsequent governments.

Aquilina also clarified to those doubting the bill it will not be protecting illegal, corrupt and abusive behaviour.

The Opposition spokesperson also welcomed government watering down the bill, from what had initially been suggested by the Prime Minister. Earlier in the year, Abela had vowed to defend targets of “political hatred”, saying the line had been crossed.

“I happy to note the PM has realised his blunders (ċuċati),” he said.

Aquilina also suggested a number of amendments such as clarifying the roles which will fall under the new law and executive mandates