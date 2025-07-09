More than 20,400 yachts registered in Malta, information tabled in parliament shows

A total of 20,497 yachts were registered in Malta by the end of April 2025, information tabled in parliament shows.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said 942 yachts under a length of 24m were registered through the Merchant Shipping Directorate within Transport Malta.

In addition, 14,555 vessels were actively registered in the Small Ships Register, which is managed by the Ports and Yachting Directorate, also within Transport Malta.

Malta operates what is known as an open registry, allowing vessels owned by individuals or companies from any nationality to register under the Maltese flag, provided they meet certain standards and regulations.

As of recent years, Malta has consistently ranked among the largest ship registries in the world, often placing first in Europe and within the top five globally in terms of tonnage.

The registry is administered by the Merchant Shipping Directorate within Transport Malta, which is responsible for regulatory oversight, vessel safety, and compliance with international conventions.

Malta’s tax framework, anchored by the tonnage tax, allows shipping and yacht owners to significantly reduce or eliminate corporate and income taxes on maritime operations. Additional incentives for employees and super‑yachts further enhance Malta’s appeal as a premier maritime jurisdiction.