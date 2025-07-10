PM Robert Abela urges lasting peace in Ukraine at Rome recovery conference

Prime Minister Robert Abela called for a permanent end to hostilities during his address at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome.

Speaking before an audience of international leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Abela stressed that peace is the cornerstone of prosperity and that Malta remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction and humanitarian needs.

He said Malta has consistently stood for peace and dialogue since the outset of the war. “The extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people inspires us to keep working for peace, which is the key to prosperity and working to reconstruct this European country.”

Abela emphasised Malta’s role in supporting the rebuilding of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, especially its energy sector, which has been systematically targeted during the Russian invasion. He also spoke about the importance of public-private partnerships in accelerating Ukraine’s recovery and ensuring long-term resilience.

Referencing Malta’s leadership during its Presidency of the Council of Europe, Abela pointed to the recent agreement establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, co-signed by Ukraine and the Council under Malta’s initiative. He also highlighted Malta’s focus on the war’s impact on Ukrainian children during its presidency of the Committee of Ministers.

Abela said Malta will remain a consistent voice for peace, as it has been during its tenure at the UN Security Council and the OSCE Presidency. He also backed ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States and European Union in support of Ukraine.