Anti-torture committee welcomes progress at CCF but warns shortcomings persist

A new report by the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee has welcomed signs of progress in Malta’s prisons and immigration detention centres but warned that serious shortcomings persist, including degrading treatment in some facilities.

The Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) said its findings followed its sixth periodic visit to Malta, carried out in September and October 2023. The visit focused on the treatment of individuals held in prison, immigration detention, and police custody.

The CPT said psychological support and reintegration planning had improved at the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) and the Centre of Residential Restorative Services (CORRs). Most inmates reported respectful treatment from staff and a generally calm atmosphere.

However, the committee received some allegations of physical abuse, including slaps and rough handling. More broadly, the physical conditions in the prison were described as “dilapidated, poorly ventilated, and overcrowded”.

The CPT urged Maltese authorities to expand the use of alternatives to detention, especially for short-sentenced prisoners. While individual sentence and care plans were now in place for each inmate, many prisoners still had limited access to outdoor space and meaningful activities, which contributed to “a sense of idleness and frustration”.

Particular concern was raised about Division 6, used both for new arrivals and as a disciplinary unit. The CPT said that long stays, poor conditions and the extremely limited regime in this unit could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment. It called for the separation of intake and disciplinary functions and for significant improvements to hygiene, ventilation and noise control. It also said constant video surveillance should only be used based on risk assessments and that toilet areas should be pixelated for privacy.

Disciplinary procedures in the prison system were found to be problematic, with some inmates placed in solitary confinement for up to 28 days and only allowed out for one hour a day. The report criticised long delays between incidents and disciplinary hearings and urged a complete overhaul of the system.

While the juvenile unit had generally acceptable conditions, it lacked structured daily programmes, tailored support and prompt disciplinary procedures.

The committee noted improved healthcare at CCF, with better staffing and facilities, but said issues remained in safeguarding medical confidentiality and managing injury reports.

The CPT said the situation in police custody had improved compared to previous visits, with no allegations of ill-treatment received. Detainees generally had access to legal safeguards, including lawyers and doctors.

However, the report flagged concerns about custody records, particularly during the initial period between arrest and formal detention. Movements between police stations were not consistently documented, raising concerns over transparency and potential risks to detainee rights. The committee recommended the introduction of a continuous custody log from arrest to release or transfer.

Immigration detention: Regime still ‘punitive’

Conditions at immigration detention facilities, including the Safi Detention Centre and the Hal-Far Initial Reception Centre, have slightly improved since the CPT’s last visit in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer arrivals, overcrowding had decreased and some refurbishment had taken place, along with an increase in staff.

Nonetheless, the committee described the overall regime as “deeply punitive”. Detention facilities continued to operate in a carceral manner, with large dormitories, outdated infrastructure and poor hygiene. Detainees had minimal access to outdoor areas, and structured activities such as language classes or vocational training were still lacking.

The CPT recommended transforming warehouse-style accommodation into smaller, more humane living spaces and called for greater access to education, training and exercise.

The committee also received serious allegations of staff violence, particularly after an attempted escape in May 2023. Some detainees claimed they were punched, kicked, racially abused and tightly handcuffed. The CPT urged the Maltese authorities to adopt a firm zero-tolerance stance on abuse.

It also criticised the detention of minors, particularly those awaiting age assessments, in facilities unsuitable for children. Safi, the committee said, is especially unfit for housing juveniles.

The CPT concluded that while some improvements have been made, “concerted action is still required to ensure humane treatment and standards” for both prisoners and foreign nationals held in immigration detention in Malta.

CCA welcomes report, says challenges remain

The Correctional Service Agency welcomed the CPT’s sixth periodic visit.

“Notable improvements include enhanced psychological support, systematic care planning, and better healthcare services, with persons in prison generally reporting respectful treatment in calmer environments,” a statement read.

Since the visit, the Correctional Services Agency has inaugurated a new admission hub, two modern education hubs, and a high-standard industrial kitchen.

“Educational opportunities have more than doubled, and ongoing efforts include the refurbishment of accommodation areas and the introduction of new, child-friendly visiting spaces designed to foster stronger family ties. Many of the CPT’s recommendations have already been implemented or are currently being addressed,” it said. “While challenges remain, such as limited infrastructure, the Government remains firmly committed to continued reform, focused on dignity, rehabilitation, and humane treatment for all persons in custody.”