Malta Airport publishes summer travel guidance as June passenger numbers soar

Malta International Airport (MIA) has released its latest summer travel advisory to help passengers navigate the busy holiday season more efficiently, as it also reported strong passenger traffic results for the month of June.

The advisory lists key tips to ensure a smoother experience for travelers, particularly during peak periods, as summer travel surges. Among the main recommendations, MIA is urging passengers to check-in online when available and arrive no earlier than two hours before departure, unless advised otherwise by their airline.

The airport also advised travelers to pack smartly, ensuring liquids are under 100ml and kept in a clear plastic bag, and that electronics remain in hand luggage during screening.

Moreover, passengers should have their travel documents ready and accessible and stay hydrated, with refillable water stations available after security.

To further ease the passenger journey, the airport has installed new signage throughout the terminal.

June sees strong passenger numbers

In its monthly traffic update, Malta International Airport reported that 923,374 passengers passed through its gates in June. The busiest day of the month was Thursday, 26 June, when the airport handled 35,571 travellers across 218 flights.

Aircraft movements for the month rose by 4.5% compared to the same period last year, while the seat load factor reached 86.8%, the highest monthly figure so far in 2025.

The United Kingdom maintained its top position as Malta’s leading travel market, contributing 22.4% of total passenger traffic, followed by Italy (20.2%), Germany (7.4%), Poland (7.0%), and France (6.7%).