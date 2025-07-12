PN bars leadership candidates from inviting ONE journalists to events

Updated at 1pm with PL statement

Alex Borg and Adrian Delia cannot invite journalists from the Labour Party’s media to their events, the latest edict delivered by the Nationalist Party’s electoral commission states.

The issue arose after Delia’s leadership campaign team sought to bypass rules imposed on both candidates that prevented them from attending interviews on ONE TV.

Delia’s campaign team invited a ONE journalist for a Q&A session with other journalists at an event he was organising. The leadership contender told MaltaToday on Friday that clarifications were being sought from the PN electoral office and the invite would be withdrawn if it breached rules.

In its latest communication signed off by the PN’s chief electoral commissioner Mario Callus, the commission reminded candidates that any media invites had to be pre-approved by it. It added that when replying to “provocative questions”, candidates should avoid replies that lead to “insults or name-calling” towards their rival.

Candidates must “particularly avoid personal or controversial criticism that can lead to division within the Nationalist Party”, the edict reads.

It adds: “The spirit of these rules is to avoid as much as possible anything throughout the campaign that causes division and turmoil between Nationalists at such a delicate moment.”

The commission reiterated again that candidates must not give interviews to journalists from the Labour Party media or invite them to their events.

The PN’s electoral commission had issued rules at the start of the campaign that barred candidates from debating each other, forcing them to seek clearance beforehand for any interviews or media appearances and limited their media exposure only to NET TV when the campaign proper starts after the due diligence process is over. The candidates were also barred from referring to each other.

The rules were criticised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists as restrictive, particularly because they also tried to impose on journalists what questions they could ask.

Borg and Delia are currently undergoing a due diligence process. Only after they are cleared will they be formally considered candidates.

It will be party members who will vote to determine who becomes the next leader of the PN.

Labour Party calls out gag order

Meanwhile, the Labour Party called out the latest gag order issued by the PN. In a statement it said: "It is ironic that Adrian Delia and Alex Borg expect the electorate to trust them with the running of the country, when they are not trusted to debate each other, not even on their own party’s media, warned not to refer to each other's ideas when asked by the press, and banned from sitting for interviews on the Labour Party media."