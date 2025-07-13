Prime Minister Robert Abela says new labour migration policy will protect workers and support ethical employers

Prime Minister Robert said on Sunday government’s Labour Migration Policy will protect workers while supporting employers who act ethically.

“Above all, this policy is about strengthening workers’ rights,” Abela said. “We want to see more businesses flourish and grow, because their success drives national prosperity. It is encouraging to witness how employers are being empowered to continue investing and creating jobs.”

The Prime Minister was speaking during a visit to PANINA, a food business that has grown steadily over the years, from being single outlet in Fgura, it has now expanded into five locations across Malta, with plans to grow to eight by next year.

The Santa Venera branch is currently being upgraded with a larger kitchen to help support the entire chain.

Abela, joined by Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri, met with the owner and staff of Panina. He praised the company’s entrepreneurial spirit and highlighted it as a positive example of how Maltese businesses are growing through “determination and sound planning.”

During his visit, the Prime Minister underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s economic progress directly benefits Maltese and Gozitan families. He said the new policy would give proper support to businesses that follow the rules and treat their workers fairly.

Abela stated that the Labour Migration Policy is designed to strengthen stability in the labour market while protecting vulnerable workers. “This is a policy that supports fairness, accountability, and respect in the workplace,” he said.

Two major reforms were outlined by Abela. First - employers who dismiss a worker without a justified reason will be prevented from hiring a new third-country national for the same position, and the second - government will double the fee for employing new foreign workers, making it more difficult for employers to depend on low-cost foreign labour without proper procedures.

Abela described the policy as “a strong and ambitious” step in labour reform, one that balances the need for economic growth with the protection of workers' rights.

“This policy is firmly committed to putting the Maltese people first,” he said.