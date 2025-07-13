NGOs call on government to halt destruction of Sta Verna archaeological site

A coalition of NGOs has called for an urgent intervention to stop the destruction of archaeological remains near the Sta Verna Temple in Xagħra, Gozo.

“This is not just Malta’s heritage, it is world heritage that is being lost,” Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Ramblers Association of Malta, Vuci Kollettiva and Wirt Għawdex said in a statement on Sunday.

The NGOs are calling on the Prime Minister and the Minister responsible for Cultural Heritage to stop all development near the site and ensure remains are preserved in line with the Cultural Heritage Act, the Council of Europe Landscape Convention and the Planning Act.

The Sta Verna Temple area is known for its deep archaeological importance, even predating the Ġgantija Temples.

According to Chapter 445 of the Cultural Heritage Act, “Every citizen of Malta as well as every person present in Malta, shall have the duty of protecting cultural heritage.” This includes the duty to conserve, maintain, restore and intervene where necessary.

However, the NGOs claim this duty is being ignored by both developers and the authorities who are meant to protect Malta’s heritage.

Investigations only began after residents spotted bones on site and the NGO FAA (Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar) filed a report with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

Photos taken at the site show a pit filled with bones, as well as bones scattered on the entrance ramp. These findings were later acknowledged by the site’s archaeologist.

The JB Arch Team, contracted for the site works, responded to the SCH in an email dated 8 April 2023. The team confirmed they found bones in three areas and carried out a 3D model of the remains. However, analysis of the bones had still not been done at the time of the email. They also noted a collapsed cave roof and referred to an earlier investigation.

The NGOs also say that work is continuing daily on several plots near the site even though no permit has been granted. These include sites known as 22A, 22B and 21A (linked to PA 05171/23), and Plot 14, Plot 15 and half of Plot 16, where the bone pit was found. The NGOs claim these are being bulldozed with complete impunity.

There are also fears that other archaeological remains, including another tomb, may have been discovered but kept secret. The NGOs question whether these, too, will be destroyed.

The NGOs demand the suspension of a permit for a stable development near the temple, which was approved based on a false claim that the applicant owned the land, when it is government property.

They are calling on the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to issue an Emergency Conservation Order (ECO) and carry out detailed studies of the area. They insist that all dumped material should be recovered, and no further destruction should take place. Pottery, bones and caves are all under threat, and urgent action is needed.

“This is a clear case of heritage being lost before it is even properly understood,” the statement concludes.