Swimmers warned to avoid area off Wilga Street, St Julian's after foul water overflows into sea

14 July 2025, 8:39pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Environmental Health Directorate)
The Environmental Health Directorate has warned the public to avoid bathing in yet another area contaminated by foul water overflow in St Julian’s.

The warning comes after water seeped from beneath the rocks in an area close to the Westin Dragonara parking area on Wilga Street. 

Officials are currently investigating the source of the contamination, as authorities have not yet indicated how long the situation is expected to last.

"Signs indicating the area have been fixed in the area. When the quality is restored, the signs will be removed," the directorate stated.

