WATCH | 'That's the point of sanctioning': Abela shrugs off concerns on Ċaqnu's forgiven illegalities

Prime Minister Robert Abela doesn't believe the Planning Authority decision to sanction decades worth of illegalities sets a dangerous precedent

Prime Minister Robert Abela has brushed off Charles Polidano’s sanctioning of his 45,000sq.m illegally built Montekristo zoo and equestrian parks as “an existing legal remedy.”

Abela was doorstepped outside of parliament a few days after Polidano obtained a planning permit that sanctioned his massive illegal development in Ħal Farruġ for €1.8 million.

The sanctioning of illegalities stretching back decades even irked some members of the Planning Board, as one member noted the Planning Authority’s (PA) action sends a message that such massive illegalities can be sanctioned.

On Monday, Abela was continuously asked whether he believes such sanctioning was just, but he would not reply in a straightforward manner. He further distanced himself by saying that the sanctioning process is carried out by the PA autonomously and that “politicians do not interfere in these decisions.”

Abela stated that the €1.8 million fee was “substantial,” but when reminded that Polidano, known as “Iċ-Ċaqnu” is one of the richest people in Malta, the Prime Minister noted that the PA does not take into consideration an applicant’s financial position. He did not reply when asked whether this was just.

He further stated that he doesn’t believe the decision sets a dangerous precedent “because that’s the point of sanctioning.”

To add insult to injury, Abela compared Iċ-Ċaqnu’s sanctioning to a 2016 regularisation scheme for owners whose property is not fully compliant with PA policies and regulations due to minor irregularities.

The Prime Minister then stated that he doesn’t believe that a politician should comment on whether or not this law is just.