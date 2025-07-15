Ombudsman upholds geologists’ complaint, calls for immediate inclusion in construction council

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning within the Office of the Ombudsman has ruled in favour of the Malta Chamber of Geologists, supporting their formal complaint against the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for excluding the chamber from the Building and Construction Consultative Council (BCCC).

The BCCC advises the BCA on matters related to the construction industry and currently includes contractors, developers, professionals, and educational institutions. However, the Chamber of Geologists, which represents experts in geological science, was denied membership, prompting concerns about non-experts making critical decisions related to geology, which the Ombudsman’s report says has "dangerous consequences to public safety".

In his report, the Ombudsman said geologists are primary stakeholders in the construction sector and referenced the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry report, which highlighted the vital role of geologists in safeguarding construction integrity and preventing structural failures.

The report rejected the BCA’s proposal that the Chamber of Geologists be admitted only as a guest member and instead called for its immediate full membership in the BCCC.

The Ombudsman also clarified that the planning minister is not bound by the BCA’s decision and has the legal authority to expand the council’s composition.

The Ombudsman has recommended that the minister admit the chamber to the BCCC within one month, adding that the office reserves the right to forward the matter to parliament if this recommendation is not implemented.

The Malta Chamber of Geologists welcomed the decision, stating that it reflects the urgent need for Malta’s construction sector to align with modern European standards, where geology plays a central role in safety and sustainability.

PN welcomes recommendation

The Nationalist Party welcomed the Ombudsman’s recommendation, describing it as another step towards greater transparency, professional competence and public safety within the construction sector.

“Geologists are not merely certificate-holders; they are essential contributors to any serious planning and construction process,” the party said.

The PN argued that decisions on construction and public safety must be rooted in competence and science, not left to chance or political compromise.

“The party therefore calls on the government to act without delay, to adopt in full the recommendations of the Ombudsman, the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, and the appeals made by professionals in the sector, and to take concrete, serious, and sustainable action to ensure safety in the construction industry.”