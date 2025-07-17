Scale model of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici monument unveiled ahead of November installation

A scale model of a new monument commemorating former Labour Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici has been unveiled, with the full bronze sculpture set to be installed in Castille Square this November on the third anniversary of his death.

Prime Minister Robert Abela shared a photo of the draft monument on Thursday, the day Mifsud Bonnici would have turned 92, describing the former leader as a “strong voice for workers” and a tireless defender of the vulnerable.

“He worked tirelessly and without ever asking for anything in return,” Abela said, adding that it was fitting that a monument in Castille Square honour the memory of someone who led the country during a pivotal and turbulent time.

While Abela did not reveal the name of the artist behind the work, the monument has been allocated a €150,000 budget for its design and construction. It will be placed alongside existing statues of former prime ministers Dom Mintoff, Paul Boffa, and George Borg Olivier.

Mifsud Bonnici served as Prime Minister from 1984 to 1987. A lawyer by profession and native of Bormla, he died on 5 November 2022, aged 89.

Though remembered by some for his advocacy for social justice and workers’ rights, his time in office was also marked by political unrest, including incidents of violence and lawlessness. His premiership came during one of Malta’s most polarised periods, when tensions between the Labour government and the opposition, as well as with the Church and civil society, ran high.

The full monument is expected to be inaugurated on 5 November 2025.