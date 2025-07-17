Repubblika calls for political parties to exit media ownership in Vision 2050 blueprint

Repubblika is proposing that political parties divest themselves from their media stations as part of their democratic vision for Malta.

On Thursday, the group published its Democratic Vision 2050, meant to serve as an alternative to the government’s own Vision 2050 document. Repubblika’s document focuses on democratic measures grounded in constitutional values and active citizen participation.

Among the proposals outlined in the document, Repubblika is suggesting that the ownership of political parties in media be replaced.

“Malta’s two main political parties are also among the largest media owners in the country,” the group said. “This dominance skews the media market, crowding out independent or non-partisan voices and reducing the diversity of perspectives available to the public.”

The proposal specifically calls for a legal separation between political parties’ activities and their ownership of media outlets, asserting that the production and delivery of news and current affairs should be “independent of any specific affiliation or control”.

Repubblika is also proposing a formal, multi-phase constitutional reform process rooted in legality, transparency and public participation.

This would consist of a constitutional convention, which would include constitutional and legal experts, representatives of civil society, social partners, and political actors who would be appointed through a publicly accountable process to produce a draft constitutional text.

In this stage, citizens “selected at random from the population, like jury duty,” would deliberate on and redefine the draft, ensuring broad public input.

The revised draft would then undergo full parliamentary scrutiny, followed by a national referendum for final democratic approval. This process aims to reduce executive dominance, strengthen parliament and the judiciary, and bolster independent constitutional oversight bodies.

It also seeks to enshrine a modern, enforceable Bill of Rights covering civil, political, social, economic, environmental, and digital rights, and to explicitly affirm EU values in the Constitution, making them enforceable by Maltese courts.