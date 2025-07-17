New €15,000 grant scheme to support energy-efficient home renovations in Northern region

A government scheme offering financial assistance of up to €15,000 to homeowners and tenants looking to upgrade their properties for better energy efficiency has been extended to Malta’s Northern Region.

The scheme, Irrinova Darek, was launched during a press conference by Justice and Construction Sector Reform Minister Jonathan Attard, alongside Building and Construction Authority (BCA) CEO Roderick Bonnici. Local mayors and stakeholders from participating localities also attended the announcement.

Originally introduced in 2022 for residents in the Grand Harbour area, Irrinova Darek is now available to residents of Attard, Balzan, Naxxar, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Mosta, Mtarfa, San Ġwann, and St Paul’s Bay. Over the coming years, the scheme is expected to expand nationwide, including to Gozo and other Maltese regions.

This year’s scheme provides support covering either 75% or 90% of renovation costs, depending on household income, with a maximum benefit of €15,000. An additional €1,000 is offered for households that install a water heater pump. Households with joint incomes below €50,000 or single individuals earning under €35,000 will be eligible for the higher support bracket.

Attard said the initiative is designed to help property owners and tenants carry out essential upgrades that make their homes more energy-efficient and improve their quality of life.

Bonnici said the scheme is open from 23 July to 31 August 2025 and applications must be submitted online at bca.gov.mt. Eligible applicants include homeowners, tenants, and voluntary organisations, provided that the upgrades result in improvements to the property's Energy Performance Certificate.

Bonnici added that the goal is for Irrinova Darek to become a nationwide scheme within five years, ensuring that all residents have the opportunity to invest in sustainable and energy-efficient living.