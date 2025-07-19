One in four knows someone who took or gave bribes, survey finds

23% of Maltese say they personally know someone who has given or taken a bribe from someone else, second to only the Greeks at 30%, according to a survey commissioned by the European Commission.

This figure has declined slightly since 2024, down 3 percentage points, but remains considerably higher than that in other EU member states.

In ten member states less than a tenth know someone who has taken or given a bribe with the lowest figure (3%) registered in Poland and Ireland.

The survey also reveals that 83% of Maltese citizens believe corruption is widespread in the country down from 95% in the previous year. When asked how widespread is corruption in 15 different sectors, 60% of Maltese said bribery and abuse of power for personal gain were common in political parties, while 58% said the same about the issuing of building permits.

Concern about building permits is the second highest in the EU, after Greece (64%), and well above the EU average of 36%. However, the figure has dropped by 9 percentage points since 2024, suggesting a modest improvement.

Perceptions of corruption in the awarding of public tenders remain high, with 50% of Maltese respondents identifying it as a concern—8 points lower than in 2024, but still significantly higher than the EU average of 38%.

Other institutions where corruption is perceived to be widespread include the police (41% in Malta vs 22% EU average), health and safety officers (41% in Malta vs 28%) the system of welfare benefits (38% vs 13%) and the law courts (35% vs 17%).

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest perceived levels of corruption in Malta are in the education sector (24%), banks (26%), and the health system (30%).

Despite a strong perception that corruption is widespread, 74% of Maltese say they find corruption unacceptable, while 24% find it tolerable and only 2% consider it acceptable. Only the French, Spanish, and Portuguese reported lower levels of tolerance for corruption. Furthermore, 52% of Maltese say that corruption affects them negatively in their daily lives.

Majority think corruption has increased

62% of Maltese believe that corruption has increased over the past three years. Malta was one of 11 EU countries where at least half of respondents believe corruption levels have risen, with the highest concern recorded in Cyprus (73%) and Croatia (72%).

But this finding is somewhat contradicted by a decline in the perception that corruption is widespread. The survey shows that 83% of Maltese believe that corruption is widespread in their country, down from 95% in 2024.

Ties between politicians and big business

83% of Maltese believe that overly close ties between business and politics contribute to corruption—slightly above the EU average of 77%. In addition, 80% of Maltese believe that corruption is embedded in the country’s business culture. Only Greece (87%), Cyprus (85%), Portugal (83%), and Croatia (83%) ranked higher, with Malta tied in fifth place alongside Italy and Hungary.

Concerns about political transparency remain strong. Just 21% of Maltese believe there is sufficient transparency and oversight in the funding of political parties. Only Latvia (20%), Bulgaria, and Cyprus (both 19%) reported lower figures.

Maltese less likely to trust police to deal with corruption

When asked who they would most trust to handle a corruption complaint, only 41% of Maltese mentioned the police—compared to 61% EU-wide—making this the second lowest level of trust in the police force after Bulgaria (38%).

Furthermore, 30% of Maltese said they would place their trust in the national anti-corruption agency. The only body in Malta that comes close to that role is the Permanent Commission Against Corruption, but it can't prosecute.

A further 25% said they would turn to the national ombudsman (compared to 12% across the EU), 21% to journalists (compared to 13%), and 16% to NGOs (compared to just 6%), 11% to the EU itself (compared to just 3%) and 8% to individual MPs (compared to just 4%).

The Eurobarometer survey published this week was conducted in the first two months of 2025 across all EU member states, with a total of 26,354 respondents.

In Malta, 503 individuals were interviewed. The results for Malta carry a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points.