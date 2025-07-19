PN wants local plan revision after UNESCO notes Valletta's world heritage status at risk

The Nationalist Party has sounded the alarm over a report by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which warns that Malta’s planning framework may be placing Valletta’s world heritage status at risk.

According to the PN, the findings confirm its calls to update Malta’s local plans and planning policies. The opposition stated that the current frameworks fail to reflect changes in the country’s environmental, demographic, economic, and cultural realities over the past two decades.

The UNESCO report flagged inadequate control over building heights, pressure from tourism, and the absence of an effective buffer zone around Valletta. The committee requested that Malta submit a comprehensive Heritage Impact Assessment by 1 December 2026.

The PN criticised what it described as government’s lack of leadership in safeguarding cultural heritage. It cited the Evans Building project as an example, arguing that authorities have ignored residents’ appeals for the site to serve social and cultural functions, and that the project lacked transparency and public consultation.

The party also drew comparisons with other sites, including the Ġgantija Temples, noting a pattern of development that undermines national heritage.

The PN is calling for a revision of local plans, clearer policies on building heights and buffer zones, full implementation of UNESCO’s recommendations, and the drafting of a national cultural heritage management plan.

It also urged better transparency in public land concessions and a temporary halt to concessions until public consultation and obligations are met.

In a statement, the party said that without intervention, Malta risks endangering not only Valletta’s heritage status but also its cultural identity.

Culture Ministry responds

In response to the opposition’s statement, the Culture Ministry said that Valletta's World Heritage title is not at risk. The ministry expressed regret that the Opposition chose to use “alarmist” tactics.

The Ministry stated that the report, initially requested in 2023 with an update in 2024, was prepared by Valletta's Site Manager with contributions from various partners and then presented for the committee's consideration. Malta, as a UNESCO Member State, was represented at this session by its Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, accompanied by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Culture Ministry.

The ministry said that the committee's decision welcomed several key initiatives related to Valletta's conservation, including Valletta's management plan, and the implementation of Heritage Impact Assessments (HIAs) for projects that could affect Valletta, all of which were submitted to the World Heritage Centre.

The ministry stressed that the dialogue has shifted from addressing deficiencies and shortcomings to focusing on strengthening existing mechanisms for cultural heritage protection.