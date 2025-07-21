Żurrieq councillors unite to request Tal-Bebbux land transfer to protect agricultural land

Local councillors in Żurrieq are presenting a united front to safeguard agricultural land at the centre of a dispute between the community, private interests, and government.

The issue revolves around a state-owned land in an area known as Tal-Bebbux, which has been tilled by the same families of farmers for generations.

In 2022, the farmers received a notice to vacate the land. It later transpired that a private developer who owns land next to the fields wanted a new access road to his site that passed through the agricultural land.

The Labour Party-led local council had objected to the proposed road twice but the government kept defending its position to terminate the agricultural leases.

Now, the local councillors are expected to meet with Lands Minister Owen Bonnici in the coming days. Bonnici was only recently handed the lands portfolio, previously held by Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

According to local council meeting minutes, Mayor Rita Grima suggested the government hand over the land to the local council so that it ensures it will “not be touched.”

PN local councillor Kyle Mifsud agreed with the move, noting that his party had also proposed this.

Bonnici, who was given the lands portfolio in May, is one of four ministers who contest the 5th District of which Żurrieq forms part of. The locality is the largest in the district and a PL stronghold.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Grima and Mifsud were on the same page, agreeing that should the Lands Authority pass the land over to the local council, the field would remain for agricultural purposes.

This is the latest development in a years’-long struggle by two young farmers, Annalisa Schembri, and Robert Carter Bondin, who refuse to lose a field that has been tilled by their families.

In an interview with MaltaToday last April, the pair appealed to politicians to “do the right thing” and keep the land agricultural.

The Tal-Bebbux saga is only part of the ongoing onslaught Żurrieq is facing on its agricultural heritage. In another area, known as Nigret, agricultural land that had been included in the development zone in 2006, is being slated for development despite opposition from residents and activists.