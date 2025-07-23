ANALYSIS | Alex Borg’s first act: Borrowing tactics from the Joseph Muscat playbook

My colleague Karl Azzopardi describes Adrian Delia’s candidature as a moment of déjà vu after interviewing him. In some ways, I feel the same about Alex Borg’s own bid, albeit with a twist.

It would be a very quick ascent to the party’s top post if Borg becomes leader of the Nationalist Party. He was elected into parliament for the first time just three years ago with an impressive 6,108 votes in the Gozo district, benefiting from campaign support by the PN’s former heavyweight Giovanna Debono.

PN politics is a family affair—Borg’s father served as a long-time personal assistant to Debono. But the young MP is also not afraid of speaking his mind.

A year before his election, he made the controversial move to disassociate himself from Repubblika, whose anti-corruption and rule of law activism has often dove-tailed with that of the PN. Borg severed ties publicly by posting on Facebook that the NGO is “irrelevant to my work in favour of our Gozo and Malta”.

However, Borg stepped into the studio for our Sunday interview with a more moderate tone on things. He said he respects NGOs but insists, rightly so, that the PN is not an NGO and has to adopt an agenda that can win it votes. After all, NGOs don’t need votes to remain relevant.

On the PN, his vision is clear. Not just his vision; he knows exactly what measures need to be taken to get the party’s house in order. The moment I asked about the specific measures needed by the party to get its house in order, he bounced from one measure to another with an acute awareness of the party’s pressure points. He wants an audit committee that will publish the party’s financial accounts within 100 days. He wants to restructure the party’s media wing and set up a task force on social media. He wants two deputy leaders for party and parliamentary affairs as well as a party CEO. It’s a clear vision that acknowledges the party’s problems and, more importantly, offers concrete solutions.

On national issues, he’s less decisive—but I don’t think that matters yet. Someone looking at this election as a party outsider will probably not be convinced by Borg’s answers on overpopulation or the environment, but this election is not for party outsiders anyway.

This is a leadership election limited to the party’s tesserati, and they’re going to be far more interested in party matters over national affairs. As should be the case.

Following Borg’s leadership bid so far, I recognised a couple of tactics from the Joseph Muscat playbook. When he announced that he will contest the election, he promised to lead with a “winning mentality”—words straight out of the former Labour leader’s mouth when he too was contesting the party leadership. When Borg talks about keeping Dar Centrali’s doors open to everyone, it harks back to Muscat’s own open-door policy. Even Borg’s proposal for a party CEO was one taken by Muscat when first elected party leader. Thus is the complicated legacy of Joseph Muscat.

It also appears that a PN led by the Gozitan MP will put less emphasis on ideology. On euthanasia, Borg already made it clear that he would allow MPs a free vote if the government’s current proposal is tabled as a bill in parliament. When talking about his own ideology, he said he’d consider himself centre-right but still agrees on ‘socialist’ policies such as free healthcare and education. It sounds like Muscat’s words—socialist in wealth distribution but centre-right in his outlook on the economy, taxation and the free market.

To take stock of the political landscape so far—we have a party in government with a bit of an arrogance problem and an Opposition with a credibility issue that needs to recover from years of division. Meanwhile, a young candidate appears with promises of a winning mentality. I think I’ve seen this film before.