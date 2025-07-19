Malta to sizzle as real feel temperatures rise to 42°C next week

Malta is set to sizzle in the coming days as temperatures will reach 40°C as real feel temperatures going as high as 42°C.

According to the Met Office, next week will kick off with a sunny Monday with the temperature feeling like 40°C despite reaching a high of 35°C.

Temperatures will then rise until they reach a peak on Tuesday at 40°C before slowly going down again.

Despite this, real feel temperatures will climb as high as 42°C and 41°C until Friday.

The sweltering temperatures come following a warning from the Elderly Commissioner who sounded the alarm over the effects of such temperatures on the elderly.

The public, especially the elderly, are urged to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.

The effects of overheating, he adds, range from simple muscle cramps due to electrolyte loss, heat exhaustion with weakness, dizziness and headaches and finally heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. Heatstroke leads to confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness and multi organ failure.