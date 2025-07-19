ADPD asks Auditor General to investigate 2025 Mediterrane Film Festival's €5 million expenditure

ADPD has formally requested the Auditor General to investigate what it describes as “uncontrolled spending” related to this year's Mediterrane Film Festival.

In a letter addressed to Auditor General Charles Deguara, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo raised concerns that the tender for the festival's organisation was officially awarded only on 3 July 2025, several days after the event had already concluded.

Cacopardo pointed out that preparations for the festival, and consequently public spending, began weeks before 21 June. This, he argued, indicates that significant expenditure took place without the necessary authorisation.

“What kind of governance is it that authorises spending only after the money has already been spent, or nearly all spent?” Cacopardo asked in his letter, adding that such practices point to a serious lack of control over public finances.

He said the circumstances suggest a blatant misuse of public funds and called on the National Audit Office to investigate the matter without delay.

This year's festival was even blasted by PL special delegate Jason Micallef, who blasted the €5 million expenditure.

A previous National Audit Office report in November 2024 had revealed the Malta Film Commission’s organisation of large events lacks transparency.

Screen Malta denies tender was signed after event was completed

In response to the claims in the letter, Screen Malta stated that the tender in question "was adjudicated on 21 May 2025, awarded on 30 May 2025, and the contract was signed on 9 June 2025."

Screen Malta jabbed at The Shift News, who first claimed that the tender was signed after the event, stating that had clarification been sought, misleading information would not have been published.