Safeguarding Commission launches investigation into catechist charged with defiling minors

The Church’s Safeguarding Commission has announced it will be launching a separate investigation into the case of a catechist who used a fake Facebook profile to speak to over minor boys.

“The Safeguarding Commission assures the public the safety and wellbeing of minors and vulnerable persons within Church structures is a top priority and urges anyone who may have concerns or relevant information to contact the police directly or reach out to the Commission,” a statement read.

On Monday, a 56-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the defilement of a thirteen-year-old boy.

William Mark Camilleri, a catechist and technician, was arraigned and appeared in court on Monday morning, charged with a plethora of offences including the defilement of a thirteen-year-old boy, accessing or possessing indecent material showing a person underage, as well as the harassment of the minor.

While the Safeguarding Commission has not received any information at this stage indicating an offence took place either as a direct result of Camilleri’s role as a catechist or on premises belonging to the Church or the Museum – the existing charges in court relate solely to his alleged use of fake Facebook profiles to establish connections with minors – it will be conducting its own investigation to explore the matter further and make recommendations to the church authorities.