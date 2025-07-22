Malta Chamber calls for dialogue after KM Malta Airlines' pilots take industrial action

The Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern over the escalating dispute between KM Malta Airlines and the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA), calling for immediate and constructive dialogue to resolve the standoff.

The Chamber urged transparency regarding the national airline's financial state, a matter which has remained undisclosed to the public despite previous commitments.

On Monday, KM Malta Airlines’ pilots announced that industrial actions had come into effect after a breakdown in communication between the airline and the union over members’ safety and well-being.

Among the issues raised was the method by which a pilot can lose their licence when disciplinary action is brought against them.

On Tuesday, the Chamber acknowledged the right of workers to express their concerns but asserted that such issues must be resolved through "mature and constructive dialogue around the table."

"Escalating tensions through industrial action undermines not only the spirit of social partnership but also places in jeopardy the very livelihoods that both parties aim to protect".

The Chamber urged ALPA to consider the broader implications of their actions, highlighting that the current dispute endangers the stability of KM Malta Airlines but also raises unnecessary tension on the tourism industry.

Furthermore, the Chamber noted that more than a year has passed since the new national airline commenced operations, yet the public has been given "no visibility on its financial state of affairs, despite previous commitments to do so".