'Common sense prevails': Government to withdraw consent for road construction on Tal-Bebbux field

Government has reportedly accepted the people of Żurrieq's call to leave an agricultural field in the Tal-Bebbux area as it is.

On Tuesday, Żurrieq local councillors, the two young farmers who work the field in question, and a representative from Residenti taż-Żurrieq attended a meeting with Lands Minister Owen Bonnici and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri.

The purpose of the meeting was the fate of a state-owned land in an area known as Tal-Bebbux. In 2022, the farmers who till the land received a notice to vacate the land. It later transpired that a private developer who owns land next to the fields wanted a new access road to his site that passed through the agricultural land.

Speaking with MaltaToday on Wednesday, farmers Annalisa Schembri and Robert Carter Bondin explained that the ministers told the attendees that government no longer wishes to see a road on the field in question. This was confirmed by Żurrieq Mayor Rita Grima just after the meeting.

Earlier this year the pair sat down with MaltaToday and called on politicians to do what's right and reverse government's consent to the construction of a road on the field.

On Wednesday, they described the meeting's outcome as a step in the right direction, but they were both cautiously optimistic on the fate of the field. MaltaToday understands that the area encompassing the field is still slated for zoning.

The farmers stated that although they were assured a road would not be constructed through the field, there is nothing stopping future planning applications that would allow development on the field.

Speaking to this newspaper, Annalisa said that she hopes this saga serves as a reminder that there are different ways to go about development. She hopes that politicians have the courage to change the policies that almost allowed this road to be constructed, as she wishes that common sense could prevail without the need for activism.

Meanwhile, Robert described the latest development as a short-term victory against the "abuse" in the original zoning application, and stated that he will continue fighting to ensure that the field remains as it is. He thanked Owen Bonnici for not slamming the door on their wish to preserve the land.

The farmers also thanked NGOs Il-Kollettiv, Moviment Graffitti, and the media for helping them in their cause.

Il-Kollettiv welcomed the fact that "common sense has prevailed," noting the NGO held a number of meetings with ministers and is now close to finding a solution for the issue.

"As a first step, we believe the Lands Authority should withdraw its consent to the rezoning of government land. We also believe that the two farmers should be at least given some peace of mind after these two intense years."

PN hopes commitment will be honoured

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN's local councillors in Żurrieq confirmed that they received verbal confirmation from Bonniċi and Camilleri that the plans for the road were shelved, calling it a victory for the locality.

"In a meeting held yesterday, Ministers Clint Camilleri and Owen Bonnici gave their word that this project will not go ahead. It is hoped that this commitment will be honoured and that the necessary legal and administrative procedures will now follow to ensure this area is permanently protected."

The statement was signed by local councillors Kyle Mifsud, Dino Bonnici, and Marylyn Sammut.