Matthew Caruana Galizia slams Metsola's, EPP's double standards on starving journalists in Gaza

Matthew Caruana Galizia has called out EP President Roberta Metsola and the European People’s Party’s (EPP) double standards in relation to starving journalists in Gaza.

Matthew is the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, but he took to Facebook on Wednesday to compare EU leaders' treatment of her murder to the slow death of journalists reporting from Gaza.

“If Roberta Metsola and other EPP politicians had to speak as loudly for each of these journalists as they did for my mother, they would be speaking about them for the rest of their lives.”

Metsola has long spoken out on the circumstances that led to Caruana Galizia’s murder in 2016, trying to position herself as a defender of journalists’ rights.