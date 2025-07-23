Matthew Caruana Galizia slams Metsola's, EPP's double standards on starving journalists in Gaza
'If Roberta Metsola and other EPP politicians had to speak as loudly for each of these journalists as they did for my mother, they would be speaking about them for the rest of their lives,' Matthew Caruana Galizia writes
Matthew Caruana Galizia has called out EP President Roberta Metsola and the European People’s Party’s (EPP) double standards in relation to starving journalists in Gaza.
Matthew is the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, but he took to Facebook on Wednesday to compare EU leaders' treatment of her murder to the slow death of journalists reporting from Gaza.
“If Roberta Metsola and other EPP politicians had to speak as loudly for each of these journalists as they did for my mother, they would be speaking about them for the rest of their lives.”
Metsola has long spoken out on the circumstances that led to Caruana Galizia’s murder in 2016, trying to position herself as a defender of journalists’ rights.
But her constant refusal to directly call out Israel’s war crimes have resulted in anger and resentment. Last month, over 150 Maltese writers, academics, artists, and activists signed an open letter criticising her for her “timid” response to the war in Gaza.
They had accused Metsola of “complicity through silence” and “selective outrage,” noting her strong stance on Ukraine and on justice for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in contrast with her muted remarks on Gaza.
His statement comes after AFP sounded the alarm on the state of its journalists covering the situation in Gaza, as starvation is intensifying in the region. Journalists in Gaza said they are exhausted and have had to stop working so they can find food.
A spokesperson for Roberta Metsola agreed with Caruana Galizia that too many civilians and journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza.
"This is something that Roberta Metsola has spoken out on time and time again and will continue to do so. This is why she has continuously kept up efforts for a lasting peaceful solution. President Metsola has always stood up for journalists and civilians, and she will keep doing so."