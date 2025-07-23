Helena Dalli to become acting president, Opposition slams lack of consultation

Former European Commissioner Helena Dalli is set to become Malta’s next acting president.

She would be taking on the role which has been left vacated since the death of former Nationalist MP Francis Zammit Dimech.

Dalli was touted to become Malta’s next president after George Vella’s term was over, but the post ultimately went to former Speaker Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Sources had described her anger after being side-lined for the post, with her husband Patrick Dalli even claiming manoeuvres by high-ranking Labour officials.

In Malta, the acting president temporarily assumes the duties of the president of the republic when the president is absent, incapacitated, or the office is otherwise vacant.

Unlike the president, the acting president does not need a two-thirds parliamentary majority to get elected.

But the PN has objected to her appointment, saying someone who a public inquiry found responsible for the climate of impunity that led to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, does not deserve the post.

“Furthermore, at the time of President Spiteri Debono’s appointment, it was also agreed that the role of Acting President would be held by a nominee of the Opposition – and it was on that basis that Francis Zammit Dimech was appointed to the role,” it said.

In a Facebook post, Opposition leader Bernard Grech slammed the Prime Minister for failing to consult on the appointment. Grech only received a letter from Abela after Dalli’s appointment was announced in the media.

“The Presidency has always had an important role in uniting the country. The Nationalist Party in government has always sought to achieve this goal. One only needs to recall how Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi had appointed George Abela [Robert Abela’s father] as President,” Grech said.

He said Abela “owed a debt” to Helena Dalli. “And he did what he always does: he used the country to pay off his debt. He did this behind everyone’s back, in the middle of summer. At no point did he consult me or the Opposition.”

In announcing her appointment on Facebook, Abela praised her work on a number of reforms when holding official roles, saying he is sure she will continue to leave a positive impact on the country.

Dalli became Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Rights within the Office of the Prime Minister in 1996, following her election to the Maltese Parliament. She held that position until 1998 and went on to serve as a shadow minister until 2013.

From 2013 to 2017, Dalli held the role of Minister for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties under former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

In December 2019 she became the European Commissioner for Equality in the von der Leyen Commission - the first person to hold that singular portfolio.