PN MP slams public indecency by tourists: ‘I saw people in their tanga on Sliema promenade’

Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ has joined a growing list of voices calling for public indecency to be addressed at tourism hotspots.

“It is shameful that we are allowing this. People are feeling raped in their own country,” the Nationalist MP said in her parliamentary adjournment speech.

The speech follows increasing public frustration over late-night parties, irresponsible waste disposal, and minimal enforcement in areas densely populated with short-let accommodations.

The MP said tourists wearing inappropriate clothing have become a common occurrence in tourist hotspots like Swieqi, Paceville and Sliema.

“I myself saw people in their tangs on the Sliema promenade. It was close to the Sliema ferries, and this is not an area where one can swim,” she said.

Condemning such actions, the MP criticised those who are “allowing the mentality to grow in Malta.”

“Why are we allowing this? […] I will condemn those who wear a bikini which barely covers two inches of their body,” she said. “It is shameful that we are allowing this.”

She said Swieqi residents have even reported seeing people openly having sex in public.

The MP questioned whether such behaviour would be allowed at other European countries. “Yes, it’s hot in Malta, but do you image this happening in Rome or Paris?”

The blame, she said, lies in government not attracting quality tourists to Malta.

“We need quality tourists which love history, art, tranquillity and food,” she said. “And when these types of tourists come to Malta, are being pushed away to never return.”

On Wednesday, Momentum also launched a petition demanding immediate government action to curb the growing disruption caused by short-term tourist rentals.

Citing sleepless nights, overflowing rubbish, and lawless behaviour in popular areas such as Swieqi, St. Julian's, Sliema, Buġibba, and Valletta, the party warns that Malta’s communities are becoming unlivable.