PN questions reliability of shore-to-ship system after cruise ship blackout in Grand Harbour

The Nationalist Party has raised serious concerns over the reliability of Malta’s new €33 million shore-to-ship electricity service, following reports of a power outage that left thousands of cruise passengers without electricity while docked in the Grand Harbour.

While the shore-to-ship initiative is designed to reduce air pollution by allowing berthed vessels to shut off their engines and draw power from the national grid, the PN has questioned the value of such an environmental project if the electricity supply cannot be guaranteed.

According to the PN, a cruise liner recently experienced a sudden blackout while connected to the service, disrupting onboard services and causing widespread confusion and discomfort for passengers and crew alike.

The party claims this is not the first time such incidents have occurred, suggesting that instability in the national grid continues to affect both land-based consumers and the maritime sector.

It links the issue to a lack of long-term planning, criticising the government for failing to upgrade Malta’s electricity infrastructure to keep pace with increasing demands from electric vehicles, growing population numbers, and now the new port electrification system.

The PN pointed to recurring summer blackouts across Malta and Gozo as evidence of the grid’s fragility, echoing Prime Minister Robert Abela’s own recent comments acknowledging that newer technologies, such as shore-to-ship and EV charging, are placing additional strain on the system.

“This clearly shows that the necessary strengthening of our electricity infrastructure did not take place before the launch of these new projects,” the PN said. “Now the public is paying the price for this short-sightedness.”

Beyond the inconvenience caused, the PN warned of long-term reputational damage to Malta’s cruise liner industry if operators begin to distrust the shore-to-ship system. “If one vessel has already had a bad experience, how can we expect others not to fear the same? This could create a ripple effect across the sector,” it said.

The party said it’s concerned that ship captains may avoid plugging into the national grid, which would undermine the environmental benefits of the project and leave the €33 million investment underused.

The PN also criticised the government’s failure to publicly disclose the incident, accusing authorities of withholding the true cause of the power cut. “This secrecy only fuels speculation and uncertainty among operators and the public alike,” the statement read.

The party called for full transparency and accountability from the relevant ministers, demanding a clear explanation of what caused the outage and a plan of action to prevent further disruptions. It is urging the government to implement immediate measures to strengthen the national grid, so that essential services like shore-to-ship can function reliably.

“The Maltese public, the tourists who visit us, and the cruise liner industry deserve better,” the PN said. “They deserve a service they can trust, serious planning, and a government that truly feels responsible for delivering the standard of service expected from our country.”