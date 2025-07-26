‘A developer’s wish list’: Graffitti, ADPD slam planning reforms handing more power to developers

Two new planning bills unveiled by the government have come under fire from activists and opposition figures, with Moviment Graffitti branding them “a developer’s wish list” and warning they dismantle what little remains of Malta’s legal safeguards against speculative overdevelopment.

In a strongly worded statement released shortly after the bills were tabled in parliament on Friday, the activist NGO said the proposed laws amount to “dismantling nearly all remaining legal safeguards” and accused the government of paving the way for even greater planning abuse.

The sweeping reforms include changes to permit revocation, compensation for withdrawn approvals, enforcement against illegal development, and the structure of environmental and planning appeals. Critics say the measures significantly weaken citizen recourse, remove key oversight mechanisms, and centralise planning power in the hands of politically connected interests.

ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo was scathing in his assessment, comparing the legislative overhaul to the notorious planning era of Lorry Sant, the controversial Labour minister of the 1980s.

“The legal drafting is diabolic. There is no other way to express it,” Cacopardo wrote in a blog post Saturday morning. “It will now be practically impossible to defend your rights without professional assistance. A lawyer may not be enough.”

Of particular concern to Cacopardo is a provision that allows the revival of expired permits, which he suspects may be designed to resurrect the controversial Villa Rosa development, previously struck down by the Court of Appeal.

“It is back to the stone age of land use planning,” he warned.

Activist Wayne Flask also weighed in on social media, calling the laws a blueprint for turning the planning system into a money-laundering conduit.

“These new laws, written by a small caste that includes [government advisor and architect] Robert Musumeci, aim to facilitate money laundering in property by extinguishing any form of recourse to justice that we may have,” he said.

Flask accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of selling out the country to developers and speculators in return for short-term electoral advantage. “He can retire peacefully, enjoy the yacht and the house in Żejtun, the retreat in Gozo, and who knows what else he has hidden in the trunk,” Flask wrote.

Even the PN has criticised the government for tabling the bills without public consultation. The party condemned the timing of the bills, which were introduced in the middle of summer and rushed through parliament, as an attempt to bypass democratic scrutiny.

The PN warned that the proposed laws would strip away vital legal safeguards, limit the public’s right to appeal, and grant excessive powers to the Planning Authority and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal. It also expressed concern that the courts would no longer be able to revoke permits, further weakening accountability.

Instead of a reform that prioritises the public interest, the PN argued, the government is undermining public trust and enabling unchecked development.

A major overhaul of the planning system, which goes far beyond the promised reform of planning appeals and grants more discretionary power to planning boards, is being proposed by the government just before the summer recess.

The changes limit the court ability to revoke permits, enhance the discretionary powers of planning boards to deviate from policies and limit appeals to the grounds stated in objections presented before a project was approved.