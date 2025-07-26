‘Not just developers’: PL president says planning reform must include everyone

A reform of the planning process must make sure everyone’s voices are heard, not just developers, Labour Party president Alex Sciberras has said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sciberras said the Labour Party has always been at its best when it listens, takes action and delivers fair reforms.

“That is why, even with this planning law reform, we must remain true to what makes us the best version of ourselves,” he said.

Sciberras said a reform of the planning laws is necessary, and the government should not be afraid to address certain injustices. However, he warned that the process must include everyone.

“People, not just developers, must be heard and have a full voice in this process. Because this is not just about permits and changes—it is about our villages, our environment, and the face of our country, which gives us our identity,” he said.

“I believe we can deliver this reform efficiently, but also with a sense of justice and respect.

Let us be the movement that not only delivers reforms swiftly, but also with seriousness. Because those who have placed their trust in us for so many years deserve nothing less.”

Sciberras’s reaction to the planning reform is one of the more timid responses from the past hours.

Moviment Graffitti branded the reform “a developer’s wish list” while ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said it was “diabolical”.

The proposed overhaul of the planning system will limit the court’s ability to revoke permits, enhances the discretionary powers of planning boards to deviate from policies and limits appeals to the grounds stated in objections presented before a project was approved.

