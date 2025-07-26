Balluta and Santa Venera cancel fireworks due to strong winds forecast for the weekend

The traditional fireworks displays for the feasts in Balluta and Santa Venera have been cancelled due to strong winds expected to hit the Maltese Islands starting Saturday evening.

According to the Malta International Airport's official forecast, winds are set to pick up to Force 5 or 6 by Saturday evening and are expected to remain strong until at least Tuesday.

The Balluta feast association announced on Friday that it would be taking down all festive banners around the parish church on Saturday as a precaution. While the fireworks display scheduled for Saturday evening will still go ahead, Sunday’s show has been cancelled in the interest of public safety.

Meanwhile, in Santa Venera, the feast association had already stated earlier in the week that it would not be putting up festive street decorations due to the forecasted weather conditions. Initially, fireworks were still expected to take place on Sunday.

However, in a last-minute update on Saturday, Transport Malta published a revised statement announcing that the Santa Venera tunnels will remain open, as the Sunday fireworks display has now been cancelled as well.