‘Despotism’ vs ‘Dialogue’: Delia, Borg tackle planning reform with different strategies

As the Nationalist Party leadership race heats up, candidates Adrian Delia and Alex Borg have both strongly criticised the government’s proposed planning reform, but with different tones and approaches.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia denounced the proposed changes as “obscene drafts” and accused the government of attempting to centralise power and undermine judicial independence.

He described Prime Minister Robert Abela's administration as one that had “sold its soul” and is only interested in the profit of the few.

He also framed the reform as part of a broader authoritarian trend. “We must fight for our children’s future […] against a despotic government that will ruin our environment forever.”

Meanwhile, Alex Borg condemned the lack of consultation and the speed with which the reform is being pushed through, accusing the prime minister of catering to select interests while ignoring public input.

“That will be the difference in leadership between myself and Robert Abela,” he said. “I understand the country’s challenges because I listen.”

He called for a serious national consultation process and reiterated his commitment to inclusive politics, announcing plans to launch a National Convention as one of his first initiatives if elected party leader.

The platform, he said, would welcome broad participation and seek practical solutions beyond partisan lines.