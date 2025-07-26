Developers’ lobby first to back planning reform, but says it’s not a win for developers

The Malta Development Association (MDA) is the first lobby group to welcome the government’s proposed planning reform, although it has reservations.

In a statement on Saturday, the association said the reform has been a long time coming and is far from a walkover for developers. The measure it flags as unfair is the automatic suspension of development works during the appeals process.

“Under the current framework, developers are already required to comply with stringent planning procedures, conduct public consultations, and obtain clearances from multiple regulatory bodies. Allowing objectors to halt works merely by filing an appeal undermines legal certainty, discourages investment, and creates a situation where planning permits granted by a competent authority become effectively meaningless for an extended period,” the MDA said.

It also pointed out the provisions granting the PA power to revoke or discontinue any permit without compensating the permit holder. The MDA says this is a move that introduces significant risk and uncertainty for legitimate operators.

The MDA also appears to be hitting out at the Opposition for voicing objections on the proposed changes. “Some of these run against the points the Nationalist Party has been making regarding excessive bureaucracy,” the association said.

“We urge both sides of the House to consider introducing safeguards that enhance appeals of substance and discourage frivolous or vexatious ones.”

The MDA also called for balanced representation on the Planning Board including technical bodies such as the National Building Council alongside environmental NGOs.

“The MDA remains committed to constructive dialogue and supports a planning system that is both environmentally responsible and economically sustainable. We look forward to further engagement with lawmakers and stakeholders to ensure that the final legislative framework reflects a balanced and fair approach.”