Roberta Metsola calls for urgent diplomacy and an end to Gaza violence

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has described the situation in Gaza as “intolerable”, following the collapse of ceasefire and hostage deal talks earlier this week.

"Aid is not political currency; it is an obligation,” Metsola said. “Too many innocent civilians have been killed. Too little aid is reaching those in need. Journalists are unable to survive, let alone work. Children are still hungry. Doctors operate in unspeakable conditions. This is unacceptable by any measure.”

Writing on Facebook, Metsola stressed the need for diplomacy in the face of continued violence. While recognising the frustration and pain many feel, she said diplomacy is still the only road toward peace.

“These are lives, not collateral,” she wrote. “In moments of fragile negotiations, saying less on social media is often more constructive.”

She warned against online attacks and personalisation of the issue, especially in Malta, and called for a calm and responsible approach.

She also emphasised the need to protect both Palestinian and Israeli civilians, and to clearly distinguish between Hamas and the wider Palestinian population.

“Ensuring Hamas plays no future role must not mean blurring the lines between militants and civilians. Blurring that line plays into extremist hands. The European Parliament has not made that mistake,” she said.

Metsola recalled her visit in February when she crossed into Gaza with EU humanitarian aid trucks and met with families in Ramallah. She mentioned that in Cairo, Jerusalem, Abu Dhabi and Amman, she held talks with leaders on how to support civilians, reduce violence, and plan for long-term peace.

Metsola said the EU has remained the region’s largest donor of aid and insisted that human rights must never depend on popularity or politics.

“Human rights are not seasonal. They are not conditional on media cycles, Facebook likes or diplomatic convenience. They are grounded in international law and our European values,” she said.

Metsola reiterated calls for a ceasefire and for peace to be built on dignity, justice and human rights. “Despite this week’s setback, a path for peace and prosperity in Gaza still exists. It is painfully slow and difficult, but possible. We must be the generation to find that path, and we are committed to it.”

Alex Borg calls for Malta to take a clear stand for justice and humanity

Nationalist Party leadership contestant Alex Borg also spoke about the worsening situation in Gaza, stating that no person should be allowed to starve and that food must never be used as a weapon of war.

He described the daily deaths caused by hunger as “shocking and condemnable”, stressing that Malta must not remain silent. Borg said the country must raise its voice “clearly and without fear”, standing on the side of those who are suffering and speaking with strength in favour of justice and mercy.

Borg called on the Maltese Government to take immediate, concrete action. If Malta truly believes in a two-state solution, he said, then it must act accordingly by recognising the State of Palestine without delay. According to him, remaining neutral or passive in the face of such suffering is not an option.

Borg’s reaction to the situation in Gaza came days after rival contestant Adrian Delia condemned the violence in Gaza.

“All of us should voice our outrage at what is happening in Gaza in the same way as we expressed outrage at what happened in Auschwitz,” Delia wrote.