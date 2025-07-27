Labour Party president doubles down on need to amend proposed changes to planning laws

Labour Party President Alex Sciberras has reiterated his concern over government’s proposed amendments to planning laws, calling for changes that protect communities and uphold public trust.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sciberras said “trust in the system is as important as the system itself”.

“Every planning decision leaves a mark on a street, on a garden, on a village or a city, on our daily lives,” he said.

This is Sciberras’s second public statement voicing concern over the proposed changes in the space of 24 hours.

The amendments published on Friday afternoon have received widespread criticism with organisations calling them a “developer’s wish list”. The Nationalist Party has also criticised the proposals.

Sciberras has so far stood out as the only voice within the Labour Party to express concern over the changes.

In his latest public message, Sciberras set out four specific changes he believes should be made to the planning system.

While affirming his belief in the social mission of the Labour Party, he warned that any reform must be guided by long-term vision, justice and respect for both the community and the environment.

He stressed that planning is not just about buildings, but about the quality of life, the country’s heritage, and the legacy left for future generations.

Sciberras said the right of appeal must be safeguarded, so that ordinary people are not shut out of decisions that directly affect them.

He acknowledged the need for certainty in the planning process but warned against excessive limits that discourage participation.

He also said that any decision which makes an exception to existing policy should come with a clear justification and a right of review, to ensure accountability and prevent abuse of power.

READ ALSO I Robert Abela’s summer gift to developers: Looser planning laws

On the issue of land rationalisation, Sciberras called for stronger regulation to avoid speculation and to protect green areas. He said the planning system must put community and social needs first.

Finally, he proposed launching a National Planning Charter as part of Malta’s Vision 2050 strategy, developed through consultation with the public and experts.

This charter would set out clear principles to guide future development, based on sustainability, affordability and human dignity.

“This is not about opposing progress and development,” Sciberras said. “It is about ensuring that our progress is a reflection of our values, that the Labour Party remains the movement that plans not just for today, but for generations to come.”

READ ALSO I A dishonest prime minister