Prime Minister defends planning reform: ‘Critics misinformed or acting in bad faith’

Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the controversial planning reform, insisting it will bring clarity, certainty, and discipline to the process.

He then dismissed critics of the reform, saying they were “either misinformed or acting in bad faith”.

“This will be a reform of empathy and will offer a sense of justice to both sides,” Abela said in an interview on ONE radio, insisting that “realities of people cannot be ignored.”

However, what was supposed to be a reform limited to the planning appeals system has ended up being a wholesale overhaul of the planning system.

Civil society groups argue the reform benefits developers, makes it harder to have a permit overturned and gives the PA board leeway to ignore policies.

Abela, however, dismissed these concerns.

Defending the reform, Abela brought up an example of a family that saved up to buy an apartment in a development whose permit was later cancelled.

"Because they did not take out a bank loan, the appeal process posed no financial risk," he said, arguing that families like this should still be protected.

He also spoke of reforms to the regularisation of illegal buildings. Developments from before 1994 will now be eligible for full regularisation through payment under the extended 2016 scheme.

He claimed around 5,000 people could benefit.

Abela told the story of a father, now terminally ill, who built a home in the 1980s without following planning rules.

The father had asked the prime minister not to let his children suffer. Another example involved an elderly man who illegally built a room in a field and said he would “die” if it were taken away.

Despite the push to regularise older buildings, Abela said that post-1994 properties will not receive regularisation but a concession instead. These buildings cannot be redeveloped or demolished but are still not fully legal.

He emphasised that the reform strengthens the position of those who object to developments, while also ensuring fairness to applicants, most of whom, he claimed, are ordinary people rather than big developers.

Abela also clarified that NGO representatives on the tribunal will still be chosen by the organisations themselves, reassuring critics that civil society will not be excluded.

He concluded that those who do not make use of the new rules to regularise their properties will face direct action. “The line is clear,” he said.