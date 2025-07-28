Cabs lobby initiates judicial proceedings against government over failure to regulate sector

The Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) has initiated judicial proceedings against the government.

The legal action stems from what the LPOA describes as rampant abuse and breaches of competition rules within the y-plate sector. The association highlights that the situation faced by small self-employed operators has significantly worsened over the past several years.

The LPOA asserts that the government has "repeatedly turned a blind eye" to the worsening y-plate crisis, ignoring calls for action and a long-overdue overhaul of the regulatory framework governing the sector.

In a statement, the lobby group points to the failure to address abuses and irregularities by various operators who have entered the market without the necessary infrastructure to operate. This inaction, according to the LPOA, has led to an "explosion" of y-plates and the proliferation of unregulated operators.

The association further contends that government's failure to take decisive enforcement action has allowed serious irregularities to remain unchecked.

The LPOA believes that the actions and omissions of the government and various related entities have "either directly or indirectly enabled, facilitated, or contributed to a system of abuse."

The failures are considered by the LPOA to constitute "serious breaches of national and EU competition laws and regulatory frameworks". The association stresses that lawful operators have been systematically disadvantaged by years of inaction and regulatory failure.

The association is represented by lawyers Matthew Paris, Zack Esmail and Kayleigh Borg.