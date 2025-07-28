Retract ‘dangerous’ planning reform bills in the name of decency and democracy, NGOs tell PM

A coalition of NGOs have called on government to immediately withdraw its planning reform bill.

In an open letter expressing their “disgust”, the NGOs warned these proposals represent nothing short of a government attempt to “dismantle the few remaining safeguards in the environmental and planning sectors - already in a severely compromised state - and in effect, reflect a wish list from the developers’ lobby.”

Organisations will be holding a press conference outside of parliament on Monday at 6pm.

On Friday afternoon, the government published Bill 143 and Bill 144 that will amend the Development Planning Act and the law regulating the Environment and Planning Tribunal, respectively.

What was supposed to be a simple change to stop development from taking place while a permit is being appealed has ended up being a major overhaul of the planning system. The prospected changes grant more discretionary power to planning boards to deviate from policies; limit the court’s ability to revoke permits; and limit appeals to the grounds stated in objections filed before a project is approved.

“It is crystal clear that these proposed laws do not amount to any form of “reform”. Rather, they are tools designed to facilitate a complete takeover of the country by the development lobby,” they said.

The organisations reiterated that they have, for years, been requesting a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela to discuss the urgent reforms needed in the planning sector - foremost among these being a reform of the planning appeals process. “Prime Minister Abela, however, not only ignored these repeated requests for dialogue, but has now gone a step further by drafting new laws that seek to completely dismantle the existing legal structures that ensure a minimum of decency within the planning system.”

In their letter to Abela, the organisations condemned the total lack of transparency in the drafting of these laws, noting that no form of public consultation was ever carried out. They further highlighted the government’s decision to rush through these “dangerous laws during the summer – a tactic unworthy of a democratic government.”

“These are the dangerous signs of a government captured by powerful interests, eroding the very foundation of democracy in our country,” they said.

The organisations renewed their urgent appeal for the immediate withdrawal of these bills.

They warned that the country now stands at a critical crossroads: “should the Government persist in enforcing these laws, it would spell disaster for Malta and for the future of its children. The organisations once again called on Government to launch a transparent and inclusive process for reform in the environment and planning sectors.”

The letter was signed by: Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers Association and Wirt Għawdex.