WATCH | Abela tells activists they misunderstood planning reform. They replied: 'Don't insult us'

Prime Minister Robert Abela was heckled by activists on his way to parliament while defending proposed planning laws that have been described as “developers’ wishlist.”

Abela was doorstepped by journalists a few days after proposing changes that would make it harder for building permits to be overturned on appeal, among other effects.

When told that the proposed changes will strip the courts of their discretion in planning matters and give the Planning Authority (PA) free reign, Abela said that this is “an absolute misinterpretation.”

Abela stated that it is untrue that the courts will have less power when it comes to planning appeals.

When confronted on the fact that government did not consult anyone on the controversial bills, Abela assured activists, who were also present, that he will discuss the changes with them.

The activists, namely Moviment Graffitti’s Andre Callus, slammed Abela for dragging his feet on what was supposed to be a planning appeals reform.

Abela claimed that no consultation was done “to avoid speculation,” assuring activists that there is still time for discourse, claiming “we don’t want to stop debates.”

Denying that he has been “sold to developers,” Abela stated that his “loyalty is towards the Maltese and Gozitan people.”

Clearly flustered, Abela said that he is open for discussions with everyone, prompting the crowd of activists to erupt in anger, leading Abela to walk away inside parliament.

A few minutes later when he came out, he was confronted by Graffitti’s Andre Callus, who called for the proposed laws to be retracted. Callus blasted Abela for originally packaging the changes as a planning appeals reform, adding “this is dismantling the entire planning process.”

“Don’t insult us by telling us we’re misrepresenting it,” Callus said, as Abela walked away.