WATCH | Labour MPs with mixed bag of reactions on proposed planning reforms

Labour MPs have given journalists a variety of answers when asked for their reactions on the controversial planning reforms.

Doorstepped outside parliament on Monday, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli was among the MPs and cabinet members that called for more consultation, stressing that government should give more value to diverse opinions.

Similarly, backbencher Rosianne Cutajar stated that there is room for changes in the bill but did not indicate what those should be. Cutajar cautioned against a rushed bill, urging more dialogue.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Abela also hinted at the need for more consultation. Referring to PL President Alex Sciberras’s recent statements about the issue, Abela said that he agrees with that stance.

In fact, Sciberras was one of the few Labour insiders who voiced concern on the proposed amendments, issuing two statements in 24 hours.

Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne echoed some of his colleagues’ concerns. Fearne told journalists that if citizens and developers were placed on a scale, government should lean more on citizens’ side.

Although he wasn’t doorstepped on Monday, backbencher Edward Zammit Lewis also urged further dialogue and wider consultation.