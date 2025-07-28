WATCH | Labour MPs with mixed bag of reactions on proposed planning reforms
Among those who call for more consultation are Miriam Dalli, Rosianne Cutajar, Carmelo Abela, and Chris Fearne
Labour MPs have given journalists a variety of answers when asked for their reactions on the controversial planning reforms.
Doorstepped outside parliament on Monday, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli was among the MPs and cabinet members that called for more consultation, stressing that government should give more value to diverse opinions.
READ ALSO | Abela tells activists they misunderstood planning reform. They replied: 'Don't insult us'
Similarly, backbencher Rosianne Cutajar stated that there is room for changes in the bill but did not indicate what those should be. Cutajar cautioned against a rushed bill, urging more dialogue.
Meanwhile, Carmelo Abela also hinted at the need for more consultation. Referring to PL President Alex Sciberras’s recent statements about the issue, Abela said that he agrees with that stance.
In fact, Sciberras was one of the few Labour insiders who voiced concern on the proposed amendments, issuing two statements in 24 hours.
Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne echoed some of his colleagues’ concerns. Fearne told journalists that if citizens and developers were placed on a scale, government should lean more on citizens’ side.
Although he wasn’t doorstepped on Monday, backbencher Edward Zammit Lewis also urged further dialogue and wider consultation.
Other MPs were more defensive of the proposed changes.
Housing Minister Roderick Galdes dismissed the lack of consultation before presenting the proposals. “Isn’t parliament a space for consultation?” he asked.
“We’re not a Bolshevik state. Everyone can speak,” Galdes told the media. When asked for his opinion on the proposals he said, “I think there are some very good proposals.”
Some MPs questioned the intentions of some voices of criticism. Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield noted that some concerns that were recently flagged are not genuine, although he did not elaborate further on those concerns.
“Every reform has controversies,” Bedingfield said, adding, “It’s only negative if you see it as such.”