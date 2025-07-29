KTP in favour of planning reform but against piecemeal revisions without broad consultation

The Kamra tal-Periti has come out against piecemeal revisions with the absence of broad public participation in amending the country’s planning laws.

“The Council of the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) calls, yet again, for the initiation of a formal process for deep and meaningful planning reform, looking at rebuilding the entire planning system from first principles, informed by contemporary and sustainable planning paradigms,” it said.

The statement comes in the wake of widespread criticism to government bills aimed at reforming the planning process.

The KTP confirmed its agreement with reforming the policies. “The gradual, yet inexorable, decay of our built environment and quality of life over the past four decades has seen inevitably ever-increasing dissatisfaction and anger from the general public about the planning system and the construction industry in general.”

It confirmed it had been engaged in discussions with the PA through the National Building Council on reforms to the planning appeal process.

“The Kamra’s position has been clear from the start: all permits should be suspended during the appeal phase which, however, should be shortened and made more efficient thereby striking a balance between the opposing interests in this debate. Indeed, the Kamra’s position has consistently been that the appeal timeframes should not exceed three months before the EPRT, and a further three months before the Court of Appeal, to which the standard statutory timelines for filing and responses were to be added,” the chamber said.

National Building Council representatives, the KTP said, were presented with draft text related to the EPRT Act to which it gave its feedback. “The council is satisfied that most of its recommendations were included in the final bill. Nevertheless, a number of provisions found therein were not previously discussed.”

A second Bill, however, was also concurrently published with the one governing the planning appeal process. This second Bill, Bill 143, proposes amendments to the Development Planning Act. “It must be stated that the Kamra was never presented with this text and was only able to review it over the past three days.”

Given the nature of the proposals in both bills and the impact they may have on people’s lives, the council felt it was prudent to review them thoroughly and dispassionately. An analysis report about each of the bills has been drawn up outlining the council’s detailed technical review, together with its comments and recommendations.

“The reports seek to present a balanced, objective, and constructive assessment of what is actually being proposed. The reports include proposals for amendment or outright deletion of some of the articles in the Bills. They also, however, address incorrect misinterpretations of the content of the bills that are being reported in the media,” it said.

There are, however, aspects of Bill 143 which the council finds objectionable. This is particularly in relation to the change in planning document hierarchy and the provisions to modify plans.

“While the Kamra recognises that Malta’s planning documents are poorly crafted and grossly outdated, piecemeal revisions and the absence of broad public participation in decisions affecting the well-being of this country and its citizens is not the correct approach,” it said.

The KTP is calling for the initiation of a formal process for deep and meaningful planning reform, looking at rebuilding the entire planning system from first principles, informed by contemporary and sustainable planning paradigms.

“Finally, the Council welcomes the Prime Minister’s statements that the government will be considering feedback about the bills and trusts that the amendments put forward by the Kamra tal-Periti will be considered and adopted,” it said.