NAO notes failure by Gozo Ministry to address 'vaguely justified' overtime requests

The National Audit Office (NAO) has noted that the Ministry for Gozo and Planning is still far behind in implementing some of the recommendations made by the office in 2021.

The NAO took note of the ministry’s actions in response to prior audit findings, particularly concerning personal emoluments, overtime, and allowances.

The original 2021 audit identified issues such as habitual overtime with vague justifications and unreliable attendance records.

The initial 2021 audit found that the ministry's attendance records, which are meant to be the primary source for supporting claimed extra hours, were often unreliable. Discrepancies were noted between hours claimed and actual hours worked, some attendance sheets lacked reviewing officials' signatures, and in one instance, an officer certified their own records.

In its follow-up, the NAO observed an overall improvement in this area, with no cases of full-day overtime indicated on weekends and public holidays when fewer hours were worked, and most attendance sheets being correctly certified. However, the issue of illegible clockings for one officer, continuously certified as correct, remains unaddressed.

The 2021 audit flagged the vague justifications provided for habitual overtime work.

Requests for overtime were often undated, and reasons such as "pressure of work" or "duty on weekends" were generic, failing to link the work to specific tasks as required by the Public Service Management Code.

Several officers performed overtime for prolonged periods, raising questions about planning and potential underperformance during regular hours.

The follow-up audit indicates that insignificant progress has been made in this area, with requests for overtime still lacking endorsement dates and justifications remaining vague. Prolonged overtime periods for sampled officers continue to be an issue, with one case extending up to 12 consecutive months.

Similar to the original audit, requests for overtime work in the follow-up still showed specific numbers of overtime hours for weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays approved three months in advance, indicating no improvement in this specific aspect. The ministry did, however, issue a Standard Operating Procedure in March 2025 to manage overtime requests, approvals, and processing.

Regarding overtime on Sundays and public holidays, the original 2021 audit noted that officers often worked only a few hours but received a full day's pay, and inconsistencies were found in how employees were remunerated for this additional work.

The NAO's follow-up shows that this issue has not been addressed, with one sampled officer continuing to perform two hours of overtime on these days and receiving a full day's pay for "duty at the Civil Abattoir as a carcass loader".

The 2021 audit noted insufficient information regarding overtime rates and payments, making it difficult to see if officers were paid at the correct rates, especially for tasks outside their normal responsibilities. The NAO has confirmed that this recommendation is fully implemented, with overtime performed by sampled officers now deemed in line with their job titles and all overtime payment computations clearly defined.