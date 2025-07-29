Edward Scicluna is back: Government reinstates Central Bank governor despite ongoing criminal case

Edward Scicluna has been reinstated as Central Bank Governor.

In a statement, government stated that this came after he requested Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Scicluna tendered his suspension exactly one year ago after refusing to do so despite being charged in relation to the Vitals fraud scandal. At the time, government said that Scicluna’s suspension was “in the national interest.”

Last year, Scicluna was charged with alleged dereliction of his duty as minister on suspicion of having enabled what eventually turned out to be a fraudulent privatisation of three state hospitals.

On Tuesday, government stated that Abela consulted with the European Central Bank, and that this body raised no objection to his reinstatement.

“This morning, Prime Minister Abela updated the Cabinet of Ministers on these developments. Professor Edward Scicluna’s request was accepted favourably,” the statement reads.

Cabinet also thanked Deputy Governor Alexander Demarco for serving as acting governor since last July.