After string of traffic fatalities, PN says government failing to invest in enforcement

The Nationalist Party has issued a strong condemnation of government’s “disregard” for road and maritime safety.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Opposition MPs Mark Anthony Sammut, Ivan Castillo, and Darren Carabott slammed government for ignoring growing threats to public wellbeing.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Opposition shadow ministers highlighted the current administration’s failure to invest in safety, enforcement, and necessary reforms, expecting it to do far more to prevent accidents wherever possible.

The statements come following a string of traffic fatalities which has left a number of people dead in separate incidents.

They condemned the government for “burying its head in the sand” and remaining inactive in the face of rising safety threats.

The PN stressed the government is failing to provide enforcement officers with the tools and resources they need to safeguard effectively, while also struggling to attract young recruits into essential security corps, including the police force.

It was pointed out that over the past two years, 29 people have died in road accidents, and 12 more have already lost their lives this year alone, matching the total fatalities of the previous year, with maritime incidents surging from 17 to 41 in just two years.

The speakers noted that even RHIBs bought for Transport Malta’s maritime enforcement unit, were found unsafe for officers, rendering proper enforcement nearly impossible given the rise in vessel traffic.

Despite these alarming figures, the government continues to fall short of its own safety targets, they said.

With Malta experiencing rapid population growth and a sharp rise in vehicle numbers, the PN warned that the government is acting recklessly by failing to implement robust safety measures. They also raised concerns about growing substance abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, and alcohol, which is contributing to dangerous behaviour on roads and at sea.

“These threats will only continue to put lives at risk” the speakers said.

Following this, the PN has renewed its call for a national action plan, emphasizing stronger enforcement, tougher penalties for those who endanger others on roads and at sea, public awareness initiatives, stricter oversight around roadworks, safer infrastructure for all road users, and increased resources to ensure more visible safety enforcement.