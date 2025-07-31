Labour doubles down on planning bills: New law brings about ‘sustainable development’

The Labour Party has doubled down on government’s proposed planning reform bills, saying they will bring about more “discipline, clarity and certainty” in favour of whoever applies for a permit and whoever objects to a permit.

“This is a new chapter that will be opened in our country in the planning sector. Increased responsiveness and responsibility for more sustainable development,” the party said.

On Wednesday, the PN announced it will present a motion in parliament calling for the immediate withdrawal of two controversial planning bills, denouncing them as a threat to public accountability and environmental protection.

The PN described Bills 143 and 144 as “disgraceful” and accused government of attempting to push them through parliament in a rush just before the summer recess, in order to avoid scrutiny.

The planning laws proved controversial among environmentalists and a variety of NGOs, as activists heckled and blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela for not consulting with them prior to announcing the reform.

Reacting to the PN’s position, Labour said it wants to “turn back the clock.”

“This means that the Nationalist Party is against giving people the power to stop construction works from starting when they appeal from a development permit – a blow by the PN for greater protection of residents,” it said.

The PL said the PN wants lengthy processes, people waiting and unnecessary bureaucracy. “Just like the Planning Authority under GonziPN when it used to discourage citizens even if they needed simply to open a window.”

It said government is committed to continue discussing the proposed reform so that, “instead of leaving everything under the carpet, it ensures more discipline, clarity and certainty in favour of whoever applies for a permit and whoever objects to a permit.”