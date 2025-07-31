PN calls for immediate withdrawal and national consultation on planning reform

The Nationalist Party has condemned the Labour government’s proposed planning reform as a deceitful manoeuvre presented in the peak of summer to avoid public scrutiny.

In a statement published on Thursday, the PN accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of bypassing consultation and attempting to force through a law that serves narrow interests rather than the public good.

The reform bill, tabled in parliament last week without prior consultation, has drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties, environmental groups, and civil society. The PN warned that the move represents a direct threat to transparency, democratic process, and environmental safeguards.

The party accused Abela of treating the public with contempt by assuming they would not notice the implications of the proposed changes. The PN’s statement referenced recent comments by the prime minister, which they interpreted as dismissive of the public’s awareness and intelligence.

Calling the government’s approach arrogant and disconnected, the PN demanded that the prime minister immediately and permanently withdraw the current reform bill.

They urged him to instead initiate a “serious and inclusive consultation process” that brings together stakeholders from across the political spectrum, civil society, environmental NGOs, and the general public.

The PN said it is committed to safeguarding Malta’s environment and ensuring that any planning reforms are subject to rigorous public debate.