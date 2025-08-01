Man dies days after Seabank Hotel brawl as court hears of pre-existing condition

A man who was hospitalised following a violent altercation at the Seabank Resort and Spa in Mellieħa last weekend has died, days after being placed in intensive care.

Roderick Sciortino, who was celebrating his daughter’s first birthday with his partner Alexia Meilak and her family, was allegedly punched during a brawl by British tourist Liam Joseph Stacey on Saturday. The incident took place poolside and quickly escalated, leading to Sciortino’s hospitalisation.

Stacey has been charged with causing grievous injuries to Sciortino, charges he has denied. The case remains under judicial consideration.

In court on Wednesday, Sciortino’s partner revealed that he had a history of health problems. “Roderick was unwell. He used to say he had a brain tumour,” Meilak testified, noting that by the time of the hearing he was already being kept alive by machines in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Sciortino passed away on Thursday. A medico-legal autopsy will now determine the official cause of death, which could influence the charges currently being faced by the accused.

Tributes have begun to pour in following Sciortino’s death. The Santa Marija Musical Society of Ħal Għaxaq, where he was a long-time member and active supporter, described him as an “enthusiast of the Feast of the Assumption” and expressed their sorrow at the loss of one of their own.