Public consultation held for first phase of Triq Sant’Anna regeneration project in Floriana

Project Green held a consultation meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the first phase of its regeneration project for Triq Sant’Anna.

The session, held under the arcades of Triq Sant’Anna itself, brought together local residents, business owners, and officials from the Floriana Local Council.

The evening served as an opportunity for stakeholders to view visual plans and provide feedback on the proposed changes to this major thoroughfare, which connects Floriana to Valletta.

The first phase of the project will focus on pedestrianising the Valletta-bound carriageway of Triq Sant’Anna and turning it into a vibrant public space. Project Green officials explained that the transformed space will feature modular street furniture and increased greenery for a more livable and welcoming environment.

Beverley Costa, the chief operations officer at Project Green, said the goal is not only to make the space better looking but also to make it more functional and sustainable.

The regeneration includes restoration works on both the inner and outer arcades that line the street. A modern lighting system will be installed to illuminate the historic architecture, while new paving will enhance accessibility and aesthetic quality.

The project team said works will use environmentally friendly materials and technologies to minimise the environmental impact.

This consultation was part of a series of stakeholder engagements that have been taking place over recent months. Project Green previously consulted with students from Year 5 and Year 6 at St George Preca College, who were invited to illustrate their vision for the street through drawings.

A traffic impact assessment is also being carried out in collaboration with Transport Malta to guide future phases of the project.

Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri said this technical analysis will ensure that pedestrianisation plans are backed by sound infrastructure solutions.

The Triq Sant’Anna project is part of a nationwide strategy spearheaded by Project Green, to give every citizen access to a green open space within a ten-minute walk from their home.

The agency is currently managing over 120 projects with a combined investment of €350 million.